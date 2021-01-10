Celtics Released Absurd Injury Report Ahead Of (Now Postponed) Game Vs. Heat

UPDATE (4:50 p.m. ET): The Boston Celtics game against the Miami Heat previously scheduled for Sunday night has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests.

The following was part of the original story:

To say the Celtics will be shorthanded for their game Sunday would be an understatement.

Roughly five hours before the scheduled tip off at TD Garden, Boston ruled out nine — yes, nine — players for its game against the Miami Heat. Included in that group are Jaylen Brown and Javonte Green, who were listed as questionable Saturday.

Seven of the nine inactive players are sidelined due to NBA’s COVID-19 protocols. Kemba Walker and Romeo Langford still are recovering from their respective offseason procedures.

Here’s the full injury report:

#NEBHInjuryReport update (1/3):



Jaylen Brown (Health & Safety Protocols) – OUT

Javonte Green (Health & Safety Protocols) – OUT

Romeo Langford (Right Wrist Surgery) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 10, 2021

#NEBHInjuryReport continued (3/3):



Kemba Walker (Left Knee Injury Recovery) – OUT

Grant Williams (Health & Safety Protocols) – OUT

Robert Williams (Health & Safety Protocols) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 10, 2021

In turn, the C’s only will have eight players available against the Heat. Those players are Carsen Edwards, Tacko Fall, Aaron Nesmith, Payton Pritchard, Marcus Smart, Jeff Teague, Daniel Theis and Tremont Waters.

Boston enters Sunday’s contest with a 7-3 record on the campaign, tied for the best mark in the league.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images