Celtics Reportedly Receive Good News On Marcus Smart Injury

Breathe easy, Celtics fans: Marcus Smart is (relatively) fine.

Smart exited in the second half of Boston’s Saturday night loss to the Los Angeles Lakers with a calf injury. Though Brad Stevens after the game said Smart had a calf strain, many feared the injury was far worse.

But an MRI on Sunday returned good news for Smart and the Celtics, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Here’s his update:

Positive news for the Celtics: First-team All-Defensive guard Marcus Smart has been diagnosed with a Grade 1 left calf strain, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. He will miss some time, but sigh of relief for all. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 31, 2021

The Celtics have yet to reveal a potential timetable for Smart’s return. Grade 1 calf strains generally require around two to three weeks of rehab, but every player is different.

The Celtics will return to action Tuesday night when they visit the Golden State Warriors.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images