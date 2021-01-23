Celtics Rule Payton Pritchard Out After Rookie’s Injury Vs. 76ers

You literally hate to see it.

Rookie Payton Pritchard’s success has been one of the most pleasant surprises for the Boston Celtics so far this season.

Hopefully, Friday didn’t change any of that.

In the first quarter of the Boston’s game against Philadelphia, teammate Jaylen Brown fell into the side of Pritchard’s knee at the end of a play on offense. Pritchard went down holding his knee, and needed assistance from medical staff to be helped off the court. (You can watch it happen here.)

Shortly thereafter, the Celtics announced the young guard would miss the remainder of the game with a right knee sprain.