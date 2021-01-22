Celtics Vs. 76ers Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online, On TV

The Boston Celtics are looking to get to the free throw line a little more and send Joel Embiid there a little less Friday night.

In the first contest of a two-game set between the Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, the amount of free throws Embiid took was the talk of the game — a victory for the Sixers.

But now, the two sides will meet again at Wells Fargo Arena on Friday night.

Philly owns the top spot in the Eastern Conference, but the C’s can take that spot back with a win.

Here’s how to watch Friday’s Celtics-76ers game:

When: Friday, Jan. 22 at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | Watch ESPN

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images