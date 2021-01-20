Celtics Vs. 76ers Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online, On TV

Two of the Eastern Conference’s best teams will square off Wednesday night in the City of Brotherly Love.

The Celtics and 76ers are set to play the first of their back-to-back at Wells Fargo Center. Boston currently sits atop the East standings with an 8-4 record, while Philadelphia isn’t far behind at 9-5.

This marks the rivals’ first non-preseason meeting since the 2020 NBA playoffs. The C’s notched a four-game, first-round sweep over the Sixers back in August.

Here’s how to watch Wednesday’s Celtics-76ers game online and on TV:

When: Wednesday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | Watch ESPN

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images