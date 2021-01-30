Celtics Vs. Lakers Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online, On TV

One of the greatest rivalries in basketball is set to be renewed.

The Boston Celtics are to host the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night at TD Garden in a clash between two of the NBA’s most iconic franchises.

Both teams are among the best in their respective conferences, and the emergence of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown puts juice into this matchup like it hasn’t seen in a long time — especially with the reigning champs boasting LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

This should be a fun one.

Here’s how to watch Saturday’s Celtics-Lakers game:

When: Saturday, Jan. 30 at 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | Watch ESPN

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images