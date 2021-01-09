Celtics Wrap: Boston Overcomes Fourth-Quarter Collapse To Beat Wizards

Bradley Beal paced everyone with 41 points, but it wasn’t enough for the Wizards, though they did make it quite interesting in the fourth quarter.

With the win, the Celtics improved to 7-3. The Wizards dropped to 2-7.

Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE

PG: Marcus Smart

SG: Jaylen Brown

SF: Jayson Tatum

PF: Semi Ojeleye

C: Daniel Theis

EARLY TACKO TIME

The war on Theis continued early in the first quarter when he was called for two fouls in the first 3:10.

But Fall checked into the game for his first-ever first-quarter minutes and delivered a big-time block on Westbrook, helping the C’s go on a little 6-0 run to open up a six-point lead.

A Wizards timeout didn’t seem to help them much, as Boston opened up a 25-15 lead, which included a 3-point shot from Pritchard.

Javonte Green added to Boston’s lead with a nice steal followed by a dunk.

Javonte with the steal and the slam 💥 pic.twitter.com/0wwEIfru5p — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 9, 2021

The C’s led 33-28 after 12 minutes. Tatum and Beal each led the way with 14 points.

CELTICS COOKIN’

Fall contributed on both ends and went coast-to-coast for an alley-oop before making another block.

Tacko Fall can do it ALL.#Celtics Rewind presented by @TDBank_US pic.twitter.com/YiOPCLdrWy — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 9, 2021

Boston opened up a 13-point lead with 7:20 left in the first half and continued to build on its momentum thanks to Wizards turnovers and points from Brown, including 13 in the second quarter with just under six minutes to go.

👑👑👑 pic.twitter.com/5nqveLHolo — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 9, 2021

Being shorthanded didn’t seem to slow down the Celtics, as they soon built a 20-point lead thanks to a 15-5 run.

The C’s led 66-47 at halftime.

Tatum led Boston with 19 first-half points, while Brown had 18. Beal had 18 points for Washington.