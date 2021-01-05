Celtics Wrap: Boston Routs Raptors 126-114 With Shorthanded Squad

The Celtics were a bit shorthanded Monday night, but that didn’t seem to hinder them against the Toronto Raptors.

Despite not having Marcus Smart or Jeff Teague available at point guard due to injury, Boston made do with youngsters Tremont Waters and Payton Pritchard. The C’s wound up topping the Raptors 126-114 and claimed victory for the second time in two days.

Jayson Tatum (40 points) and Pritchard (18 points) led the charge while four other Celtics posted double figures. Robert Williams (11 points, 15 rebounds) finished the game with a double-double while Pritchard (23 points, eight assists) had himself the best night of his rookie season.

The C’s improved to 5-3 while the Raptors fell to 1-5.

Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE

PG: Tremont Waters

SG: Jaylen Brown

SF: Jayson Tatum

PF: Tristan Thompson

C: Daniel Theis

ANOTHER SLUGGISH START

Well, this certainly wasn’t how the C’s wanted to start another game.

Brown kicked things off with a sweet jumper, but the Raptors capitalized on a sloppy Celtics defense with a 17-5 run. Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet had six points apiece while Kyle Lowry tacked on another five.

Let's get this started JB pic.twitter.com/QB7HFig47j — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 5, 2021

The Raptors’ lead hovered around 12 points for much of the first. VanVleet led all scorers with an impressive 14 first-quarter points on top of three boards, two assists and two steals.

Bare trey's thus far pic.twitter.com/eg4SWvaLp0 — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) January 5, 2021

Head coach Brad Stevens brought in Pritchard, Semi Ojeleye and Aaron Nesmith early, and it largely paid off. The trio combined for eight points, two rebounds and an assist, though Nesmith (who was guarding Lowry) collected three fouls and Pritchard committed two turnovers.

That's what you like to see from a rookie 💯#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/sKnOxp5LV8 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 5, 2021

Boston managed to make it a nine-point game entering the second quarter.

BOSTON BATTLES BACK

Boston found some momentum early in the second, tying things up at 36-all on the back of a 14-4 run.

Pritchard continued to show off his solid offensive skills, while Grant Williams impressed on both ends of the court.

Pritchard with the drive 🏀 pic.twitter.com/mDvolxJKjy — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 5, 2021

If you weren't already on the Payton Pritchard hype train…are you now?#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/cMSPyCJDYv — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 5, 2021

The C’s finally began to find their rythym and regained the lead midway through the quarter on a Tatum free throw.

But Boston didn’t stop there, extending their advantage to 11 points with just 2:45 left in the half on some more stellar stuff from both Tatum and Pritchard.

Tatum led all shooters in the first half with 26 points while Pritchard finished with 11.

allllll aboard the Pritchard hype train 🚂🚂🚂#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/oVz0Bykp5f — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 5, 2021

After all that, Boston took a 15-point lead into the second half. The C’s closed out the first half on a 25-6 run.

C’S STAY IN CONTROL

Toronto found their own momentum in the third, but Boston didn’t let up on the gas pedal either.

Despite trading buckets with the Raptors early and often after halftime, the C’s maintained their double-figure lead throughout the quarter. Tatum’s dominance continued, putting up 12 points in the quarter to boost his total up to 38.

So, how many points do we think JT is putting up tonight? #Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/meqy8GSP8j — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 5, 2021

You gotta inbound the ball still, right? pic.twitter.com/rM9HzyjBDP — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 5, 2021

Pritchard remained one of Boston’s most consistent players in the third, tacking on five points, a rebound and two assists. Brown helped give the C’s a boost, too, with 10 points in the quarter.

Williams, meanwhile, continued to provide meaningful minutes on both ends of the floor. He had 11 points and five boards through three.

Boston’s frontcourt dominance allowed the team to open up a 23-point lead late in the frame. VanVleet stayed hot with a team-high 31 points, but the rest of the Raptors struggled to keep up.

The C’s entered the fourth up 100-81.

A STRONG FINISH

Not much changed in the fourth, allowing Boston to glide to victory.

Try as they might, the Raptors simply couldn’t close the gap. The Celtics maintained a 20-point lead for much of the quarter _.

Rob Williams looked solid throughout the night but found an extra push in his final few minutes on the floor. He finished the game with a double-double (11 points, 12 rebounds).

that's how Rob is coming tonight 🔨 pic.twitter.com/Wl4jIoj2Ku — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 5, 2021

Toronto didn’t let up, though, making it a 10-point game with 2:36 left to play. So, Stevens put Tatum and Brown back in the game to help seal the deal.

But it was Pritchard that crushed the Raptors’ hopes and finished the quarter with seven points.

That’s just what Boston needed to hang on, too, beating Toronto 126-114.

PLAY OF THE GAME

You love to see it.

You gotta inbound the ball still, right? pic.twitter.com/rM9HzyjBDP — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 5, 2021

UP NEXT

The Celtics head a couple hundred miles south for Wednesday’s game against the Miami Heat. Tip-off is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images