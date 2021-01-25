Celtics Wrap: Boston Snaps Three-Game Losing Streak With Convincing Win Vs. Cavaliers

The Celtics improved to 9-6 while the Cavs fell to 8-8.

Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE

G: Kemba Walker

G: Marcus Smart

F: Jaylen Brown

F: Daniel Theis

C: Tristan Thompson

STARTING STRONG

This was perhaps one of the best quarters we’ve seen from the Celtics this season.

Cleveland got on the board first, but Boston followed that up with a quick 13-2 run. Walker and Thompson were particularly aggressive early and combined for 10 points and 10 rebounds in the first.

Theis and Smart, meanwhile, looked stellar on both ends of the court, and it gave Boston a big-time boost. Smart led all scorers with 10 points.

Left hand, behind the back, on the money. pic.twitter.com/NqVuNLymTg — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 25, 2021

The C’s put up a whopping 38 points in the first 12 minutes. At the time, it was the team’s highest-scoring first quarter of the season.

Thanks to Boston’s dominance, Cleveland found itself in a 15-point hole entering the second quarter.

NOTHING BUT THE BOTTOM OF THE NET

Things didn’t change much in the second.

The C’s continued to dominate the Cavs, even with most starters on the bench to start the quarter. Semi Ojeleye posted six points in the second while Robert Williams and Carsen Edwards put up five points apiece.

Kemba with the dish to Semi pic.twitter.com/4LRCVkLN3C — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 25, 2021

Boston pushed its lead to 23 midway through the quarter with its starters back in the game. Collin Sexton and Cedi Osman helped the Cavs pull within 17 a couple of times, but the C’s always managed to build its lead back up to 20-plus points.

Brown and Walker both racked up 13 points while Smart trailed close behind with 12. Smart and Walker combined for eight assists and six steals in the half, as well.

Andre Drummond (11 points) was the only Cavs player to post double figures.

Boston finished the half up 22.

The Celtics’ 73 first-half points are the most they’ve collected in any half this season, according to Celtics Stats. It was their highest-scoring first half since March 2019, per Forbes’ Chris Grenham.

THE JAYLEN BROWN SHOW

If you thought things couldn’t get much better, you thought wrong.

Brown took over in the third, posting 12 points in the first 3 1/2 minutes of the third. Boston took its lead from 20 to 30 points in the same span.