Celtics Wrap: Spurs Spoil Boston’s Return To Health With 110-106 Victory

The C’s were, at times, were impressive on the defensive end forcing the Spurs, who entered with the best turnover percentage in the NBA, to a season-high 20 turnovers. Boston scored 16 points off said turnovers.

Anyway, Boston fell to 10-7 on the season while San Antonio improved to 10-8.

Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE

G: Kemba Walker

G: Marcus Smart

F: Jaylen Brown

F: Jayson Tatum

C: Daniel Theis

OPTIMISTIC START

The Celtics cooled down after a hot start from long range, but behind some balanced scoring on the offensive end, took 30-25 lead after the first quarter.

Boston hit four of its first five 3-pointers before concluding the quarter 4-for-9 from behind the arc. The C’s shot 11-for-23 from the field.

Tatum scored the last four points of the quarter, finishing the 12-minute period with a team-high seven points. Brown also added seven points while Smart contributed six of his own and Walker scored four quick points in the quarter before getting pulled midway through.

Walker, specifically, finished with an easy two in transitioning after making one of Boston’s five steals in the quarter.

Kemba steals it, Kemba scores it pic.twitter.com/CBFvXf7YYr — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 28, 2021

San Antonio was led by DeRozen, who was a perfect 3-for-3 from the field en route to nine points. The Spurs shot 10-for-21 from the field and 2-for-8 from long range.

Boston took an eight-point lead midway through the quarter after some impressive ball movement lead to a Tristan Thompson traditional three-point play. The C’s biggest lead of the game was nine points, which came after a 3-pointer by Smart.

Extra pass and an extra point pic.twitter.com/wj4nwdYok4 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 28, 2021

STRUGGLING AT BOTH ENDS

San Antonio turned the game on its head midway through the second quarter.

The Spurs, who shot 59% in the first half, not only erased an eight-point disadvantage from earlier in the quarter, but tied it up and poured it on en route to a 61-47 lead at the break. It was an extended 29-6 run for San Antonio, who made its final 10 shots of the half. The Spurs also were helped by two Boston turnovers in the final five seconds, which led to four points.

If you want to know how to lose a game in the second quarter, we probably just saw it. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) January 28, 2021

The Celtics just got humiliated in the second quarter. Lot to chew on in the locker room. — Tom Westerholm (@Tom_NBA) January 28, 2021

Simply, Boston struggled on both ends.

The defense, which had forced eight turnovers in the opening 16 minutes, then couldn’t get a stop. San Antonio’s Keldon Johnson scored all 10 of his points in the period while Aldridge (14 first-half points) and Lonnie Walker (12 first-half points) also provided a boost.

Meanwhile, it seemed Boston’s offensive troubles bled into their defense and vice-versa. The C’s started the quarter hitting three of their first 10 shots before finishing the quarter 7-for-24 from the field.

Boston had 12 players touch the floor in the half, with perhaps their best highlight coming on an alley-oop from Jeff Teague to Robert Williams.