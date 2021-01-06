Charlie Coyle ‘Happy’ To Work With (Not Against) Craig Smith This Season

The Bruins have onboarded a veteran winger ahead of the 2020-21 season, and one particular Boston forward is looking forward to competing alongside his new teammate.

The B’s signed Craig Smith to a three-year deal with a $3.1 million annual cap hit, ending his nine-year tenure with the Nashville Predators.

This, of course, was music to Charlie Coyle’s ears. And based on Tuesday’s comments, Coyle is very much looking forward to playing alongside Smith.

“I’ve always liked his game,” he told reporters during a video press conference, via the team. “Just playing against him over the years, he’s quick. He works hard. He seems like he’s always in your face. He’s always there. He’s shifty, crafty — I’ve always liked his game. I used to hate playing against him when I’m out there against him. So I’m happy to be playing with him. I was excited when we picked him up, (was) even more excited when he showed up at camp a few days ago and (I) saw that I saw playing with him.

“So, we’re trying to get to know each other a little more on the ice, off the ice. But I think he’s a proven goal-scorer and he’s a guy obviously that can put the puck in the net and bring some energy and some fire and a whole lot to our line and our team. So, we’ll see how it goes on at training camp and how much we can click and get going. Obviously, no exhibition games to get ready, we’ll get right into it. So we’ll use these reps as best we can at practice and see what we can do.”

.@CharlieCoyle_3 on having Craig Smith on his line during camp: "I've always liked his game, playing against him over the years…I was excited when we picked him up." #NHLBruins | @PlymouthRock pic.twitter.com/ejlZjq3zy8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 5, 2021

The Bruins kick off their regular-season schedule Jan. 14 against the New Jersey Devils.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images