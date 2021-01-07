Chase Young Doubles Down On Tom Brady Comments Ahead Of Playoff Game

Chase Young has no intention of walking back arguably the most noteworthy remarks of his rookie season to date.

Young was captured saying, “I want Tom!” after the Washington Football Team clinched the NFC East last Sunday night. By taking hold of the NFC’s fourth seed, Washington earned a Wild Card matchup with Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Speaking with the media Wednesday, just four days ahead of the primetime tilt at FedEx Field, Young stood firm on his eagerness to go up against Brady.

“I play ball,” Young said, per ESPN. “I’m excited to go against the best. The media, their job is to stir it up. If you know me, I’m excited for every game. Tom Brady, you think I’m not excited to play against the GOAT? You trippin’. I’m not going to apologize for saying I want Tom. No, I want every quarterback I play against.”

The likely Defensive Rookie of the Year added: “Ask any edge rusher in the league who they want to sack and most might say Tom Brady.”

Mixed reactions to Young’s comments came out of Tampa Bay. Bucs head coach Bruce Arians warned the budding superstar to “be careful what you wish for.” Brady, meanwhile, opted to sing the praises of Young and Washington’s defense as a whole.

Young and Co. will need to bring their A-game Saturday night. Brady typically is at his best in January and February and Tampa Bay is one of the hottest clubs among the 14-team playoff field.

