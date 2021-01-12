Chase Young Makes Request To Tom Brady After Playoff Loss

Chase Young called out Tom Brady ahead of his first career NFL playoff game, but there’s clearly no bad blood between the elder statesman and budding superstar.

Brady earned the last laugh after Young declared “I want Tom,” following the Washington Football Team’s NFC East-clinching win. Tampa Bay ousted Washington 31-23 on Saturday night at FedEx Field and advanced to the divisional round in the process.

Young made a point to approach Brady early in the Wild Card matchup, noting the call-out was out of respect to the future Hall of Fame quarterback, who shares his deep love for the game. The two also met after the final whistle sounded, and the rookie made a request to the six-time Super Bowl champion.

Here’s a transcript of their exhange:

Brady: “Hey, Chase. Way to play, bro.”

Young: “I appreciate you. You the real GOAT. I need something from you, though.”

Brady: “What do you need?”

Young: “I need this (Brady’s jersey) off you.”

Brady: “I’ll get it to you. I’ll send it to you. All right, man. Good luck to you.”

For Young’s sake, here’s hoping Brady’s jersey arrives in the mail quickly. The 21-year-old probably could use a mood booster, as his alma mater, Ohio State, was flattened in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game two days after Washington fell to Tampa Bay.

