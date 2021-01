The Boston Bruins are 1-0-0 to start the 2021 season thanks to some solid late-game goaltending.

Thursday’s season opener against the New Jersey Devils required extra time, but that didn’t faze Tuukka Rask. The netminder was a brick wall for Boston during overtime, and it paid dividends for the B’s in the long run.

Here are some Rask’s best OT saves of the night:

We missed this. A lot.