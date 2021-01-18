Chiefs’ Andy Reid Clears Air About Tyreek Hill Shoving Incident

Chad Henne replacing Patrick Mahomes in the Kansas City Chiefs’ win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday set social media ablaze.

But that wasn’t the only event within the divisional-round contest that had people talking.

CBS cameras caught Tyreek Hill shoving Chiefs wide receivers coach Greg Lewis following a third-quarter drive that ended with a Kansas City field goal. It’s unknown what exactly prompted the shove from Hill, but the Chiefs star sure seemed ticked off when he did it.

That said, Hill apparently was just joking around when he put his hands on Lewis, according to Kansas City head coach Andy Reid.

Andy Reid on Tyreek pushing his position coach: “They were messing around. I know how it came off, but if you look at a minute later, they’re laughing over there. If you talk to both of them, they’ll tell you they were just messing around." — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) January 18, 2021

Whether Reid is telling the complete truth is anyone’s guess. But the incident all but surely will be moved on from by the football world, especially considering Mahomes’ uncertain status ahead of the AFC Championship Game likely will dominate headlines.

The Chiefs will host the second-seeded Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium is set for 6:40 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images