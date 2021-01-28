Chiefs Star Tyreek Hill Responds To Scotty Miller’s Bold Claim

Scotty Miller on Wednesday might have provided one of his Super Bowl LV opponents some bulletin-board material.

Tyreek Hill won’t follow suit.

Miller, a second-year wide receiver with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, appeared on “The Dan Patrick Show” and claimed he would beat Hill in a one-on-one footrace. The 23-year-old proceeded to take it a step further by stating his belief that he’s the NFL’s fastest player.

Hill, one of the league’s most dynamic playmakers, came across Miller’s hot take. But instead of clapping back, he saluted the 2019 sixth-round pick.

Hell of a player good for him ☺️ https://t.co/CWNNdOoQiV — Ty Hill (@cheetah) January 27, 2021

Of course, Hill’s praise might not be completely genuine. But it was wise of the Chiefs star not to provide an opponent with a potential source of motivation ahead of the season’s biggest game.

The Chiefs and Bucs are idle this week after claiming their respective conference championships. Kickoff for Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium is slated for 6:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 7.

