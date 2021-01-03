Chris Long Delivers Blunt Assessment Of Cam Newton, 2020 Patriots

The Patriots’ 2020 season did not come close to meeting the franchise’s standards.

New England failed to reach the playoffs for just the second time since the 2002 campaign. This season also marked the Patriots’ first with a sub-.500 record since 2000, Bill Belichick’s first go-around at the helm in Foxboro.

For former Patriot Chris Long, New England’s underwhelming season simply can be chalked up to the team’s lack of high-end talent.

“They are no longer the Patriots. It is a new football team,” Long told ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “Yes, the bones are there. They have tremendous leadership, guys like Devin McCourty. They have a way of doing things. Bill Belichick is the GOAT. But you need players to win, and they don’t have that right now, especially at the quarterback position and the wide receiver position, too, to be fair to Cam.”

Heading into the season, some thought Newton could return to Pro Bowl form and help the Patriots seamlessly transition into the post-Tom Brady era. Instead, Newton largely struggled from wire to wire and is set to post career lows in nearly every noteworthy passing statistic.