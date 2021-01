Bill Belichick on Monday revealed his decision not to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Donald Trump.

It seemingly has been met with support from ex-Patriot Chris Long.

Long, who won a Super Bowl with the Patriots during his lone season with New England in 2016, posted a simple tweet with what we are inferring to be his opinion of Belichick’s decision.

Check it out:

Belichick released a statement announcing the decision Monday.

