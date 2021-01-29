Chris Wagner Pots First Goal Of 2021, Gives Bruins Early Lead Vs. Penguins

It didn’t take long for the Boston Bruins to find the back of the net Thursday.

Chris Wagner lit the lamp for the first time this season just over five minutes into the first period. It gave the B’s an early lead over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Walpole, Mass. native crashed the net and intercepted the puck following an attempted clear by the Penguins and put it right past Tristan Jarry to put the Bruins on top.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images