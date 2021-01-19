Colin Cowherd Issues Warning To Jets Amid Deshaun Watson-Patriots Rumors

Deshaun Watson potentially could be made available for trade in the not-so-distant future, and Colin Cowherd believes the Jets should pounce.

The Texans reportedly have held internal discussions about potential partners in a trade for Watson, who some members of the organization apparently believe already has played his final game in Houston. The quarterback’s recent social media activity certainly suggests he eventually could force his way out of town.

Cowherd thinks the Jets should act fast in such a scenario, as a division rival possibly could take advantage if New York drags its feet.

“The other place I think he’s a perfect fit is New England,” Cowherd said Tuesday on FS1’s “The Herd.” “By the way, New England has all these people down in Houston that used to be Patriots. You know if it comes down to draft picks, Houston will do business with New England over the Jets.”

Nick Caserio, who was hired as the Texans’ new general manager after two decades in the Patriots organization, appears to have left New England on good terms. That said, it’s tough to imagine those relationships in Foxboro will carry significant weight in potential Watson negotiations. Houston, of course, will look for the best return possible, and the Jets can put together a more appealing offer than the Patriots.

Not to mention, Watson effectively holds all the cards in this situation given the no-trade clause in his contract. And the star quarterback himself might like the idea of playing in the Meadowlands.

