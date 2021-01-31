Connor McDavid Scores Insane Goal, Reminds Everyone He’s Best In NHL

Connor McDavid on Saturday scored what might go down as the “goal of the year” in the NHL.
The Edmonton Oilers center went end-to-end against the Maple Leafs, eventually scoring the goal on Toronto netminder Frederik Anderson. The tally evened the score for the Oilers, who went on to secure a 4-3 victory.
We’re not sure how anyone is supposed to stop this:
Just absurd.
McDavid, 24, now has seven goals and 10 assists on the season. If McDavid can stay healthy, he has a great chance at securing his second Hart Memorial Trophy before the age of 25. Remarkably, many sports fans seemingly are unaware that perhaps the most gifted player in NHL history is playing right now.
Whether McDavid — or any other other player, for that matter — will top that goal this season remains to be seen.