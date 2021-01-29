Could Deshaun Watson Trade Open Door For Patriots’ Next QB? Colin Cowherd Explains

Colin Cowherd on Thursday suggested the San Francisco 49ers are “by a mile” the best possible landing spot for Deshaun Watson, who reportedly requested a trade from the Houston Texans.

The FS1 pundit then took things a step further, analyzing the significant domino effect such a trade would have across the NFL.

Obviously, if Watson landed in the Bay Area, the Niners would part ways with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. That, as Cowherd explained, could open the door for Jimmy G to return to the New England Patriots.

It also might pave the way for Matthew Stafford to join the Indianapolis and Sam Darnold to join the Washington Football Team, among other moves.

Check out Cowherd’s full breakdown in the video below.

Jimmy Garoppolo back to New England? Sam Darnold to Washington?@ColinCowherd takes a look at the Domino effect around the NFL should Deshaun Watson land in San Francisco: pic.twitter.com/GvybeLOjmf — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 28, 2021

Of course, Garoppolo might wind up with the Patriots even if the Texans keep Watson or trade their franchise QB somewhere other than San Francisco. Still, Cowherd’s hypothetical scenario highlights the unpredictability of this offseason’s quarterback carousel.

Ultimately, Cowherd believes the New York Jets are in the best position to acquire Watson because of the assets they possess, including the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images