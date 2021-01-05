Could Patriots Exec Nick Caserio Head To Texans? Latest Report Notes ‘Real Promise’

It seems Nick Caserio’s interview for the Houston Texans general manager position went well Tuesday morning.

And now the Patriots’ top executive could be on his way out of New England. The development comes after ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday evening that Caserio to Houston “has real promise.”

From @mortreport and me: Patriots' Director of Player Personnel Nick Caserio is in Houston to interview for the Texans' GM job and, in the words of one source, "it has real promise." Texans tried to hire Caserio in 2019, but were blocked, and now have an opportunity to hire him. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 5, 2021

The Houston Chronicle’s John McClain reported Caserio “could be emerging as a leading candidate” for the job Tuesday, as well.

Houston’s interest in the Patriots’ director of player personnel, you may recall, is not new.

The Texans sought to interview Caserio for the same position after the 2018 season, but dropped the request after the Patriots filed tampering charges against them. Houston fired head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien after four games this season, making way for Patriots former character coach Jack Easterby to serve as interim GM.

Caserio, who’s been in his current role since 2008, has other suitors this offseason. The Carolina Panthers reportedly requested to interview him for their general manager opening, as well.

It’s not the lone opening in Houston either. The Texans are without a head coach, and Caserio’s job would be made all the more difficult as Houston has limited cap space and neither a first- or second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

