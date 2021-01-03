Cowboys Vs. Giants Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 17 Game Online, On TV

The NFC East will be decided Sunday, and three of the division’s four teams still have a shot at earning the crown.

Two of those clubs — the Cowboys and Giants — will square off in Week 17. New York can win the NFC East with a victory over Dallas coupled with a loss by the Washington Football Team. The Cowboys also need a win and a Washington loss to make it into the postseason.

Washington, the current division leader, just needs to beat the Philadelphia Eagles in order to make it into the playoffs.

This should be fun.

Here’s how to watch Cowboys-Giants online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Jan. 3, at 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images