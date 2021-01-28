Craig Smith Has Great Take On Joining Patrice Bergeron-Brad Marchand Line

Craig Smith is going to run with the big dogs Thursday night.

With an injury to Jake DeBrusk early in Tuesday’s win over the Pittsburgh Penguins, the first-year Boston Bruins winger took some shifts on the top line with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand.

Since DeBrusk is out Thursday, Smith enters the night as the right winger on that top unit.

It’s a position many would envy, and Smith sounds like a guy gearing up for a fun night.

“It’s gonna be fun,” Smith said over Zoom after Thursday’s morning skate. “They’re two great players, and just watching them the last couple games and taking it all in with practice and stuff, they play with a lot of tempo and I think it could be a great fit. I’ve been trying to get in there and do my best and have some fun and use my legs and try to create (chances) that way.

“But it should be a lot of fun tonight, we’ll let it rip.”

Smith thus far in his Bruins tenure has been everything he was billed to be. He rips a ton of shots and does a great job creating chances, while allowing his smooth skating to position him as a solid defensive forward.

He has two goals and as many assists in five games this season, and there’s a good chance a few more Grade A opportunities might come his way Thursday.

