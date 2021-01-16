Craig Smith Update: New Winger Will Make Bruins Debut Saturday

The Boston Bruins’ top free agent signing will make his debut Saturday.

Craig Smith did not play in the Bruins’ season opener Thursday against the New Jersey Devils due to a lower-body injury — said to have been sustained earlier in the week when he tweaked something.

But ahead of Saturday’s contest against the Devils, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said Smith looks like he will be a go.

Smith will slot in on the third line left wing opposite Nick Ritchie with Charlie Coyle between them, a trio that spent all training camp together. Jack Studnicka will be scratched as a result.

Puck drop for Bruins-Devils is set for 1 p.m. ET on Saturday.