CT Sun Rumors: Brionna Jones Agrees To Return On Multi-Year Deal

Another key piece of the Connecticut Sun’s roster reportedly will remain with the team for at least another couple of years or so.

Brionna Jones has agreed to return to the Sun on a multi-year deal, according to Winsidr’s Rachael Galligan.

Jones has spent the first four seasons of her WNBA career in Connecticut. Her role grew steadily the first three years before breaking out last season (11 points, 5.6 rebounds per game) amid Jonquel Jones’ absence.

This reported deal would be a major plus for the Sun with Alyssa Thomas out indefinitely after undergoing surgery on a torn Achilles in mid January.

Free agents officially can sign with teams Monday.