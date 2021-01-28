CT Sun Rumors: Jasmine Thomas Agrees To Return On Multi-Year Deal

The captain reportedly is returning to her post.

According to Winsidr’s Rachel Galligan, Jasmine Thomas has agreed to return to the Connecticut Sun on a multi-year deal.

Thomas has spent six successful seasons with the Sun so far. She averaged 11.3 points, three rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game during that span.

Thomas was named to the WNBA’s All-Defensive First Team three straight times from 2017 to 2019 and a Second Team nod in 2016. She was named an All-Star in 2017.

The Sun have grown quite a bit since Thomas joined the team — and became captain. Connecticut has reached the Second Round each year since 2017 and made an appearance in the WNBA finals in 2019. The Sun only missed the playoffs once since Thomas joined the squad.

And apparently, she’s not finished with Connecticut just yet.

Thumbnail photo via Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images