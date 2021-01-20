CT Sun’s Alyssa Thomas Undergoes Successful Surgery On Achilles Tendon

The Connecticut Sun have lost their engine, and its unclear when she’ll return.

The team announced Wednesday that Alyssa Thomas underwent successful surgery Tuesday to repair a torn Achilles tendon.

A timeline for her return has not been set.

This is a massive blow for the Sun, who’ve leaned heavily on Thomas’ talents in recent years. She’s helped Connecticut fill the gaps whenever and wherever possible with her dynamic skill set on both ends of the ball since joining the team in 2014.

Thomas looked stellar in 2020, averaging the second-most points per game (15.5) for the Sun and led the team in rebounds (nine) and assists (4.8) per game. She even was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Week 5 of the abbreviated season.

Thumbnail photo via NBAE via Getty Images Images