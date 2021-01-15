D.J. LeMahieu Rumors: Details Of Infielder’s New Contract With Yankees

It took a while, but both D.J. LeMahieu and the Yankees got it done.

The star infielder is staying in New York, finalizing a deal Friday morning, according to MLB Network.

And according to ESPN, the deal is expected to be worth $90 million over six years.

Judging by the report, it sounds like the two sides are hammering out final details about the structure of the contract.

The deal comes shortly after a report emerged that LeMahieu was growing frustrated with the Yankees and was considering other teams. One team said to have been interested all along was the Toronto Blue Jays — but LeMahieu staying put always was the most likely outcome.

He will turn 33 this July, so he will be nearing his 40s when the life of his contract is up. So, barring a trade, looks like LeMahieu very well might finish his career with the Yankees.

