D.J. LeMahieu Rumors: Dodgers, Blue Jays’ Offers To Infielder Revealed

The Dodgers and Jays made strong pushes for LeMahieu

The New York Yankees managed to re-sign D.J. LeMahieu, but it doesn’t sound like they were without competition.

LeMahieu and the Yankees on Friday reached a six-year deal worth $90 million over the life of the contract. We always knew that the Toronto Blue Jays were making a run at LeMahieu, but they too weren’t alone.

According to baseball reporter Pat Ragazzo, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Blue Jays made offers to the 32-year-old.

Ultimately, the infielder returning always seemed like a foregone conclusion, even if there were stretches that he grew frustrated with the Yankees’ approach to the negotiations.

But now, he’s locked in until his late 30s.

