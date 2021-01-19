Dak Prescott Has Funny Reaction To Wild Tom Brady Playoff Stat

Tom Brady’s first go-around in the NFC has been a success, to say the least.

Brady, in his first campaign with the Buccaneers, helped halt the franchise’s playoff drought at 12 seasons. Tampa Bay proceeded to rack up a pair of road playoff wins and now is one victory away from reaching Super Bowl LV.

In the wake of the Bucs’ divisional-round win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, SportsCenter’s official Instagram account shared a pretty remarkable stat: Brady now has more NFC Championship Game appearances since 1997 than the Cowboys franchise. The post prompted a pretty funny response from Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott.

“Hold my crutches,” Prescott wrote in the comment section, tagging Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Dallas entered the 2020 campaign with legitimate Super Bowl expectations. Prescott’s season-ending leg injury effectively nixed the Cowboys’ chances of making a deep playoff run, and America’s Team now is slated to pick 10th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Cowboys should be much improved next season, so as long as the franchise is able to retain Prescott. And if that Instagram comment is any indication, the star signal-caller is champing at the bit to get back on the field.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images