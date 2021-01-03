Damiere Byrd Injury: Patriots WR Leaves Vs. Jets After Scary Hit

The New England Patriots are down a wide receiver after an unsettling hit.

In the third quarter of the Pats’ season finale against the New York Jets, wide receiver Damiere Byrd carried the ball and was clotheslined, with his neck moving awkwardly as he went down.

Byrd fumbled on the hit, so a pile quickly formed. After it cleared, Byrd was unable to get up at first but he was met by team medical staff, and after a while ultimately was able to sit up and get to the sidelines. He promptly went to the locker room.

Seeing as it’s a meaningless game, it seems unlikely he will return.

