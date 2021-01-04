Danica Patrick Lays On Beach In Mermaid-Style Instagram

Danica Patrick began her 2021 in enviable fashion.

The former NASCAR driver, ever-active on her Instagram account, rang in the new year by partying up in some beautiful, tropical location. Patrick on Sunday shared a series of photos from the trip, and one of them sees her laying on the beach with a (sandy) mermaid tail. The photo dump also shows Patrick doing yoga, one of her favorite activities.

Oh, and current NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin made an appearance in the post.

Take a look:

What about social distancing, Danica?

Patrick has been relatively quiet since her public breakup with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. There have been no rumors of a potential new boyfriend — yet.

As for Hamlin, he’s busy preparing for his first season alongside Michael Jordan as co-owners of new NASCAR Cup Series team 23XI Racing. Darrell Wallace Jr. is slated to be the team’s first full-time driver. Hamlin will continue to compete in the Cup Series for Joe Gibbs Racing.

The 2020 NASCAR season is scheduled to start Feb. 14 at Daytona International Speedway with the Daytona 500. The even will see its sellout streak end as only a limited number of fans will be allowed to attend the race.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images