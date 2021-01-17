Davante Adams Sends Subtle Shot At Jalen Ramsey After Win Vs. Rams

When the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams took the field Saturday night, there was one specific matchup NFL fans couldn’t wait to watch.

And while the league’s best scoring offense facing the NFL’s best scoring defense was an obvious general matchup to begin with, it was heightened with All-Pro receiver Davante Adams going against All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Adams and the Packers, ultimately, had the last laugh as Green Bay earned a convincing 32-18 victory in the NFC Divisional Round game from Lambeau Field.

Adams, who caught nine of the 10 balls thrown his way for 66 yards and one touchdown, explained how he enjoyed going against Ramsey, but took a subtle shot at corner, as well.

“Yeah, it was a good matchup. I wish we would have been able to have more of it,” Adams told reporters postgame. “With him not going in the slot and when I motioned away, he wasn’t going with me.

“We’ve seen it on film and that’s kind of been the deal so everything gets skewed,” Adams continued. “You look at the numbers, and you see DK’s (Metcalf’s) numbers and all that, all these outlets put out what he had vs. (Jalen) Ramsey. It’s really skewed because he’s (Ramsey’s) not with him every play. So, you can’t say a guy had four catches for 44 yards and talk bad about him when he really had 100 in the game.”

Adams, you may know, was referencing the stats that have been publicized depicting Ramsey’s ability against No. 1 receivers.

Adams and Ramsey were seen being separated before Saturday’s game, too. The Green Bay No. 1 receiver, who eclipsed 1,300 yards with 18 touchdowns this season, revealed his pregame message to Ramsey, but didn’t want to call it an “altercation.”

“… It wasn’t even a heated engagement. I just saw him over there with a camera and he was looking at me. So, I just went over to holler at him real quick, and just remind him, and it wasn’t even in a disrespect way or nothing like that because, like I said, I respect everyone as a player, but I just said, ‘Look, I’m not some of the dudes that you’ve covered. I just want you to come with me and follow me everywhere and let’s give the people what they came here for.’

“… But yeah, it was low energy, just a little engagement. I wouldn’t call it an altercation or nothing to make headlines.”

Adams and the top-seeded Packers will host the winner of Tampa Bay Buccaneers/New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship next weekend. The Buccaneers and Saints square off in the Divisional Round on Sunday night.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images