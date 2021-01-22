David Ortiz Mourns Death Of MLB Legend Hank Aaron In Tribute Tweet

Hank Aaron’s death plunged David Ortiz and the rest of the baseball world into mourning.

The Boston Red Sox legend honored the late Baseball Hall of Famer on Friday with a tribute post on Twitter.

Ortiz wrote glowingly of Aaron, whom he describes as a “legend” and “the best to ever do it.”

A legend on and off the ball field… the best to ever do it… RIP Mr Hank Aaron 🙏🏿 #44 pic.twitter.com/3LH6iB9auV — David Ortiz (@davidortiz) January 22, 2021

Aaron died Friday morning at age 86.

He was Major League Baseball’s longtime home-run king, having slugged 755 during his 23-year career in the big leagues. He also won one MVP award, won the batting title twice, won three Gold Gloves and helped the then-Milwaukee Braves win the World Series in 1957.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin/Oncea-USA TODAY Sports Images