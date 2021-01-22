David Ortiz Mourns Death Of MLB Legend Hank Aaron In Tribute Tweet

Big Papi called Hammerin' Hank 'the best to ever do it'

Hank Aaron’s death plunged David Ortiz and the rest of the baseball world into mourning.

The Boston Red Sox legend honored the late Baseball Hall of Famer on Friday with a tribute post on Twitter.

Ortiz wrote glowingly of Aaron, whom he describes as a “legend” and “the best to ever do it.”

Aaron died Friday morning at age 86.

He was Major League Baseball’s longtime home-run king, having slugged 755 during his 23-year career in the big leagues. He also won one MVP award, won the batting title twice, won three Gold Gloves and helped the then-Milwaukee Braves win the World Series in 1957.

