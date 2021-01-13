DeMarcus Cousins Addresses James Harden Situation, And He Doesn’t Hold Back

It doesn’t sound like James Harden has a whole lot of fans in the Houston Rockets locker room.

The star guard effectively has talked his way out of town, leaving the Rockets with no choice but to move him — and it seems likely he’s headed to either the Brooklyn Nets or Philadelphia 76ers.

Harden has been quick to say the situation with the Rockets is unfixable. Judging by comments made by DeMarcus Cousins on Wednesday, the bridge might be burned.

DeMarcus Cousins on James Harden's comments about Houston's roster last night: "The disrespect started way before any interview." — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 13, 2021

Boogie on if Harden could play with the team again: I don’t know. But I honestly don’t care. — Kelly Iko (@KellyIkoNBA) January 13, 2021

Boogie: For us to be on the receiving end of the disrespectful comments and antics, it’s unfair to us. — Kelly Iko (@KellyIkoNBA) January 13, 2021

Of course, Cousins is right.

Rockets players unfairly were dragged into all of this, even after the organization made a good faith effort to improve things around Harden. They added Cousins and Christian Wood, then swapped Russell Westbrook for John Wall.

Harden wasn’t at practice Wednesday, and it seems like he might be out of Houston by the time the team is scheduled to play again Thursday.

