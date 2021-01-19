Deshaun Watson Adds Fuel To Trade Rumors With Yet Another Cryptic Tweet

The key word in the ongoing Deshaun Watson saga: Future.

Not only does the quarterback’s future with the Houston Texans hang in the balance as trade rumors swirl.

He’s also making a habit of quoting songs by rapper Future, with the latest instance coming Tuesday, when Watson tweeted: I been trying to have some patience, I told my momma she should pray on it.

I been trying to have some patience, I told my momma she should pray on it. pic.twitter.com/mhXSspBUj6 — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) January 19, 2021

Of course, this could be Watson sharing a line from Future’s “Codeine Crazy,” and nothing more. But we’re inclined to think there’s an underlying message to be extracted.

After all, Watson also channeled his inner Future last week with a cryptic tweet that was all too familiar to a recent report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

A source recently told Schefter the 25-year-old QB’s anger level is a “10,” relative to it being a “2” after Houston traded Pro Bowl wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, and Watson tweeted last Friday: I was on 2 then I took it to 10

This all comes amid speculation over whether Watson, reportedly angry with the Texans organization in wake of their decision to hire Nick Caserio as general manager, has played his final snap in Houston.

In fact, the drama really kickstarted publicly when Watson took to Twitter after news broke of Caserio’s hiring.

Watson is one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks despite Houston’s flaws elsewhere, particularly on the defensive side, and is under contract through the 2025 season. He’ll certainly be in high demand if the Texans, who reportedly have held internal discussions about potential trade partners, make him available.

Until then, we’ll just wait — exhibiting that “patience” Watson preached — for the next Future lyric to drop.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images