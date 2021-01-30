Deshaun Watson Deletes Texans Affiliation From Instagram, Twitter Bios

It’s not official until it’s on social media.

Deshaun Watson reportedly requested a trade from the Houston Texans, and the quarterback’s recent activity online suggests that there’s definitely something to the rumors.

As noted Saturday by the Houston Chronicle’s Aaron Wilson, Watson updated his Instagram and Twitter profile and photos to disassociate himself from the organization.

Deshaun Watson updated his social media profiles from Texans photo to simply 'athlete' Watson has requested trade and is dug into stance of not wanting to play for team again. Texans steadfast they don't want to trade him. Staredown continues pic.twitter.com/n38BaZIYHN — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 30, 2021

While Watson appears to be motivated to leave Houston, the Texans seem pretty keen on keeping him around.

This can’t end well.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images