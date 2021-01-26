Deshaun Watson Odds: Bookmakers Have Patriots Among Teams With Best Prices

Could Deshaun Watson be on his way out of Houston?

The Houston Texans star quarterback, you may have heard, has been rumored to want a change for the last few weeks. It started almost immediately after the Texans’ 2020 season came to an end, right around the same time Houston announced the hiring of general manager Nick Caserio.

Watson posted a cryptic tweet after the Caserio news, with many further noting how he wasn’t consulted on the hiring, and things have taken off from there.

It begs the question: Where could Watson play next? Well, bookmakers seemingly have provided their predictions.

The Texans remain the favorite for where Watson will play his next snap, sitting at +120, courtesy of FanDuel SportsBook.