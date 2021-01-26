Deshaun Watson Odds: Bookmakers Have Patriots Among Teams With Best Prices

Could Deshaun Watson be on his way out of Houston?
The Houston Texans star quarterback, you may have heard, has been rumored to want a change for the last few weeks. It started almost immediately after the Texans’ 2020 season came to an end, right around the same time Houston announced the hiring of general manager Nick Caserio.
Watson posted a cryptic tweet after the Caserio news, with many further noting how he wasn’t consulted on the hiring, and things have taken off from there.
It begs the question: Where could Watson play next? Well, bookmakers seemingly have provided their predictions.
The Texans remain the favorite for where Watson will play his next snap, sitting at +120, courtesy of FanDuel SportsBook.
The New York Jets +220 and Miami Dolphins +550 are right behind Houston. They’re followed by the New England Patriots, Denver Broncos and Washington Football Team, with all three teams weighing in at 10-to-1.
Check it out:
Both the Jets and Dolphins, each of the AFC East, have been linked to Watson over the past few weeks.
The Miami Herald’s Armando Salguero even reported how the New York and Miami, in order, are where Watson would like to end up.
Any team, of course, would have to trade for Watson as the signal-caller is under contract through the 2025 season. He signed a four-year contract with Houston last offseason, and that will begin with the 2021 campaign.