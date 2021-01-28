Texans’ Deshuan Watson Reportedly Submits Official Trade Request

A Deshaun Watson trade might be just around the corner.

The Houston Texans quarterback officially has requested a trade, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Thursday morning, citing sources. Watson reportedly remains focused on leaving Houston, despite the franchise’s hiring of head coach David Culley.

Here’s Schefter’s report:

Deshaun Watson officially has requested a trade from the Houston Texans, per league sources. He actually did it weeks ago. Their new head-coaching hire, David Culley, has not and will not alter Watson’s thinking. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 28, 2021

Watson has been the subject of rampant trade rumors since the end of the NFL’s regular season. The 25-year-old reportedly is unhappy with the direction of the organization, which selected him in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

As for where Watson could wind up, all eyes currently are on the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins.

