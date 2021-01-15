Deshaun Watson’s Cryptic Tweet Raises Trade Rumor Drama To Another Level

Either Deshaun Watson really is angry with the Houston Texans or the quarterback has a sick sense of humor.

Watson breathed new life into his ongoing drama with the organization Friday by dropping a cryptic tweet that seemingly hearkens back to a recent report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“I was on 2 then I took it to 10,” Watson tweeted.

I was on 2 then I took it to 10 — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) January 15, 2021

Watson followed up soon after with another tweet that said, “Future – Mo Reala vibes!”

Future – Mo Reala vibes! — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) January 15, 2021

So was the 25-year-old simply quoting a lyric from “Mo Reala,” a song by Zaytoven featuring Future? Possibly.

But those who’ve been following Watson’s reported frustration with the Texans will recall a source told Schefter last week the QB’s anger level is a “10,” relative to it being a “2” in wake of Houston trading Pro Bowl wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins last offseason.

Also worth noting: One source said this week that, after Houston traded Pro Bowl wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins last off-season, Deshaun Watson’s anger level was “a 2….This time, it’s a 10.” https://t.co/CsqZYbe3OK — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 10, 2021

This isn’t the first time Watson has generated buzz via Twitter, as his since-deleted tweet after news broke about Houston hiring Nick Caserio as general manager more or less jumpstarted the ongoing saga.

Recent days have been filled with speculation over whether Houston ultimately might need to trade Watson, a franchise quarterback in the midst of his prime, and Friday’s social media activity presumably will intensify that chatter.

