Devin Asiasi’s First NFL Touchdown Gives Patriots Lead Over Jets

Devin Asiasi is on the board.

Asiasi, who hadn’t caught a pass this season entering Week 17, scored his first NFL touchdown late in the third quarter of the Patriots’ 2020 season finale. The third-round pick was the recipient of a beautiful 26-yard pass from Cam Newton, which gave New England a late lead over the New York Jets.

Asiasi hauled in his first pass — a 13-yard snag — of the season in the first quarter. His touchdown marked the first by a Patriots tight end on the campaign.

While Newton took to the air for New England’s go-ahead score, he used his hands to tie the game. The Patriots quarterback hauled in a 19-yard TD from Jakobi Meyers minutes before Asiasi’s found the end zone.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images