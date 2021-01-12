DJ LeMahieu Destination, Contract Predicted By MLB Insider

DJ LeMahieu returning to the New York Yankees no longer seems like a foregone conclusion.

It always felt likely that the Yankees would re-sign the star utility man, who reportedly was New York’s priority this offseason.

But with just over a month until pitchers and catchers report to spring training, LeMahieu remains a free agent, with the Toronto Blue Jays said to be hot on the trail.

And a new report turned heads Monday, with Yahoo! Sports reporting that the 32-year-old was frustrated with the Yankees and would consider other teams — including the Boston Red Sox.

But in a roundtable on MLB.com, league insider Mark Feinsand projected LeMahieu would end up … back with the Yankees.

As for the contract?

“Four years, $86 million, fifth-year option for $21 million ($8 million buyout). So $94 million total,” Feinsand wrote.

Stranger things have happened, but LeMahieu staying in pinstripes does seem like the most likely outcome.

