DJ LeMahieu Destination, Contract Predicted By MLB Insider

LeMahieu reportedly is growing tired of the Yankees' delay in signing him

by

DJ LeMahieu returning to the New York Yankees no longer seems like a foregone conclusion.

It always felt likely that the Yankees would re-sign the star utility man, who reportedly was New York’s priority this offseason.

But with just over a month until pitchers and catchers report to spring training, LeMahieu remains a free agent, with the Toronto Blue Jays said to be hot on the trail.

And a new report turned heads Monday, with Yahoo! Sports reporting that the 32-year-old was frustrated with the Yankees and would consider other teams — including the Boston Red Sox.

But in a roundtable on MLB.com, league insider Mark Feinsand projected LeMahieu would end up … back with the Yankees.

As for the contract?

“Four years, $86 million, fifth-year option for $21 million ($8 million buyout). So $94 million total,” Feinsand wrote.

Stranger things have happened, but LeMahieu staying in pinstripes does seem like the most likely outcome.

More Baseball:

DJ LeMahieu Destination, Contract Predicted By MLB Insider

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images

Picked For You

Related