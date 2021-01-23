Doc Rivers Calls Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Among ‘Better Offensive Players’ In NBA

Jaylen Brown came into the NBA as an incredible athlete, but his talent was pretty raw.

Over the last four years of his young career, the 24-year-old really has come into his own as he’s stepped up into more responsibility with the Boston Celtics.

And that same player, formerly known for his aggressive finishes and defensive prowess, is showing immense growth early this season as a lights-out shooter.

Just ask Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers.

“He’s terrific,” Rivers said via NBC Sports Boston following the 76ers’ 122-110 win over the Celtics in which Brown tied a career-high 42 points.

“I mean, he makes hard shots, too. Obviously if you give him a 3, he’s a dead-eye, knock-down 3-point shooter. I don’t think he was that when he first came in the league and now he is. But where his biggest improvement, and where he’s really developed, off the dribble he’s really tough. Great in-between game, great all the way to the basket, great 3s. When you have all three of those things you’re one of the better offensive players in the league, and he is.”

Of course, Brown has a bit tougher on himself about his showing, using a majority of his own media availability Friday night to talk about how he could have done more to help his team.

