Dodgers’ Mookie Betts Announces Engagement To Brianna Hammonds

Mookie Betts ended his 2020 with a reason celebrate, and now he’s beginning 2021 the same way.

The Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder got engaged to his girlfriend, Brianna Hammonds, of 15 years, just three months after winning the World Series with his team.

“@briannamichelle1 has been by my side since we were teenagers,” Betts wrote in an Instagram post. “Together we’ve grown mentally, physically, and spiritually. She is my best friend, mother of my child, my lover and my soon to be wife. Winning another World Series was great, but putting a ring on MY MVP is the REAL BLESSING! I am a blessed man.”

Check it out:

The couple shares a daughter together, two-year-old Kynlee Ivory.

Congrats to the happy couple!

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images