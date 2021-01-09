Does Bills-Colts Game Make Patriots Look Worse For Justin Rohrwasser Selection?

Two teams playing Saturday afternoon started kickers who were selected (or signed) after Justin Rohrwasser.

Rohrwasser, you may recall, was a fifth-rounder by the New England Patriots in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Marshall product did not play in a game during New England’s 7-9 season, which concluded as the Patriots missed the postseason for the first time since 2008.

The Buffalo Bills selected Tyler Bass in the sixth round of the 2020 draft. Bass was a perfect 4-for-4 on Saturday including two crucial field goals which helped the Bills advance following a 27-24 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts signed their kicker — Rodrigo Blankenship — as an undrafted free agent. The Georgia product had a crucial miss against the Colts, a 33-yarder which could have, in hindsight, forced Saturday’s game into overtime. Blankenship finished with a 30-yard field goal that gave Indianapolis a 3-0 lead and a successful extra point.

Both, though, were infinitely more productive than Rohrwasser during the 2020 season. After all, Rohrwasser spent the entire season on the practice squad after getting beat out for the starting job following a rough summer.