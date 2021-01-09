Does Bills-Colts Game Make Patriots Look Worse For Justin Rohrwasser Selection?

Two teams playing Saturday afternoon started kickers who were selected (or signed) after Justin Rohrwasser.
Rohrwasser, you may recall, was a fifth-rounder by the New England Patriots in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Marshall product did not play in a game during New England’s 7-9 season, which concluded as the Patriots missed the postseason for the first time since 2008.
The Buffalo Bills selected Tyler Bass in the sixth round of the 2020 draft. Bass was a perfect 4-for-4 on Saturday including two crucial field goals which helped the Bills advance following a 27-24 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.
The Colts signed their kicker — Rodrigo Blankenship — as an undrafted free agent. The Georgia product had a crucial miss against the Colts, a 33-yarder which could have, in hindsight, forced Saturday’s game into overtime. Blankenship finished with a 30-yard field goal that gave Indianapolis a 3-0 lead and a successful extra point.
Both, though, were infinitely more productive than Rohrwasser during the 2020 season. After all, Rohrwasser spent the entire season on the practice squad after getting beat out for the starting job following a rough summer.
Bass made 96.6% of his extra points (57 of 59) and 82.4% of field goals (28 of 34). He was a perfect 10-for-10 on kicks less than 30 yards, 6-for-9 on kicks 30-39 yards, 8-for-9 on kicks 40-49 yards and 4-for-6 on kicks of 50-plus yards.
Blankenship made 95.6% of his extra points (43 of 45) and 86.5% of field goals (32 of 37). Blakenship was a perfect 10-for-10 on kicks 20-29 yards, 12-for-13 on kicks 30-39 yards, 9-for-11 on kicks 40-49 yards and 1-for-3 on kicks of 50-plus yards.
Of course, that’s not to say the Patriots were ineffective at the position this year. Veteran kicker Nick Folk connected on 90.9% of extra points (30 of 33) and made career-best 92.9% of field goals (26 of 28).
Folk, however, is a free agent this offseason. His departure would mean the Patriots look to Rohrwasser to win the starting job this summer and ultimately fare similarly to the two young kickers from Saturday.