Does JuJu Smith-Schuster Regret Making Browns Comments? Steelers Star Opens Up

JuJu Smith-Schuster took one on the chin Sunday night, but he evidently isn’t feeling a sense of remorse.

Smith-Schuster, one could argue, wrote off the Browns prior to Pittsburgh’s Wild Card matchup with Cleveland. The Steelers wide receiver claimed the “the Browns is the Browns,” suggesting Baker Mayfield and Co. are the same Cleveland team Pittsburgh has beaten up on over the past decade-plus.

The Browns ultimately earned the last laugh, taking down the Steelers at Heinz Field and punching their tickets to the divisional round. The upset win resulted in a handful of Cleveland players mocking Smith-Schuster after the game.

The 24-year-old was asked about the now-infamous comments after the game. While Smith-Schuster didn’t take them back, he did salute the Browns.

“You know, I don’t regret what I said,” Smith-Schuster said, per Pro Football Talk. “I said the Browns is the Browns. They came out and they played a hell of a game. You know, there’s been games where we feel we lose them and today wasn’t our night and hopefully the same Browns will show up next week against the same opponent and go out and do the same thing they did tonight and have a hell of a game.”

The Browns will need to put forth one hell of a full-team effort if they want to advance to the AFC Championship Game. Cleveland on Sunday will visit Kansas City for a matchup with the rested Chiefs.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images