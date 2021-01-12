Dont’a Hightower Congratulates Alabama On National Championship Win

For the sixth time in the last 12 years, Alabama is the champion of the college football world.

The Crimson Tide on Monday night convincingly won this year’s College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Alabama’s lethal passing attack proved to be too much for Ohio State in the 52-24 rout. Mac Jones threw for 464 yards and five touchdowns, with 215 of those yards and three of the scores going to Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith.

The triumph in the title game put the finishing touches on the Tide’s undefeated season. After the game, Patriots linebacker and Alabama product Dont’a Hightower saluted Smith, Jones and Co. on their prolific campaign.

I know alot of teams deserve a championship,but those dudes earned it! Much respect fellas hell of a story you left in that book!! #rmft #RollTideRoll #hardwordpaysoff #relentless — Dont'a Hightower (@zeus30hightower) January 12, 2021

Several members of this Alabama team now will shift their focus to preparing for the 2021 NFL Draft. And after Jones’ dazzling performance against the Buckeyes, plenty of Patriots fans voiced desire for the signal-caller to end up in New England.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images