Doug Pederson Firing Might Have Eliminated Option From Patriots’ QB Search

One NFL quarterback with starting experience might no longer be on the move after some blockbuster news Monday.

After firing head coach Doug Pederson, the chances of the Philadelphia Eagles retaining quarterback Carson Wentz have improved, ESPN’s Tim McManus wrote Monday.

Wentz was viewed as a potential trade candidate after getting benched for Jalen Hurts late in the Eagles’ 2020 season. Wentz signed a hefty contract extension with Philadelphia in June 2019 that potentially would have been difficult to deal.

Wentz was the second overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, led the NFL in QBR before getting injured in 2017 and has led the Eagles to a 35-32-1 record. He completed just 57.4 percent of his passes for 2,620 yards with 16 touchdowns and an NFL-leading 15 interceptions in 2020. He also rushed 52 times for 276 yards with five touchdowns.

The New England Patriots are on the hunt for a quarterback after Cam Newton didn’t pan out as planned in 2020. Only Jarrett Stidham and future signing Jake Dolegala currently are under contract for the 2021 season.

